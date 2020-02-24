Biker tries to dodge dog, dies

A 23-year-old youth who was riding a sports bike died in a road accident at Banjara Hills on Monday morning.

To avoid hitting a stray dog, the victim, Charan Yadav, a student from Ameerpet, suddenly applied brakes, hit the divider, and fell off the bike. “As a result, he suffered a severe injury and died on the spot,” Jubilee Hills Inspector K. Sattiah said.

He said that the accident took place at around 7 a.m. when Charan was going towards Jubilee Hills checkpost from KBR Park.

The dog also died in the accident.

Second incident

In another case, a 25-year-old private employee was killed after his bike skid at Medchal.

Police said that the accident took place at around 9.30 a.m. near Railapur village when the victim, B. Mahesh from Girmapur village, was going to Kompally.

“When he reached Railapur Mettugadi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, he lost control and the bike skid. As a result, he fell off, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot,” Medchal police said, adding that Mahesh was not wearing a helmet.