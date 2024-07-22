Biker killed as uprooted tree falls on him in Hyderabad

A biker was killed while another sustained injuries when a tree fell on them on the Shamsheergunj road of Shah Ali Banda in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon.

Police said that 65-year-old Ahmad Sule was travelling on his bike when the tree got uprooted due to heavy winds in the area at around 2.30 p.m. “As per his statement recorded at the hospital, he was on his way to buy vegetables when the tree fell on him and another biker. He succumbed while undergoing treatment,” said the police. The other biker, 43-year-old Shaikh Ahmed, was also travelling solo on his bike and escaped with injuries.

In a similar incident in May, a man on his way to a routine medical check up was killed when a tree fell on him and his wife in Secunderabad.

