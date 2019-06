A helmet-less motorcyclist died when he fell off the Punjagutta flyover near Somajiguda circle after his bike was hit by a car around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim, Mohammed Tajuddin (41), a cab driver from Qutub Shahi Tombs, was returning home from Begumpet on his bike when the accident took place. He was a native of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. The car driver Ishan Hassan (26), a student, drove the car in rash and negligent manner and rammed the bike from behind.