Hyderabad

Biker electrocuted at Ghode ki Khabar

Thursday’s sudden downpour resulted in the death of a biker in old city.

A live electric wire fell on Mohammed Mustafa at Ghode ki Khabar around midnight while he was returning home.

Mustafa died on the spot and his body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

