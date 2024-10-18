GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biker dies after a tree crashes on him in Hyderabad

Published - October 18, 2024 10:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old man on a two-wheeler was killed when a tree uprooted and fell on him at Champapet on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) night.

Officials from the IS Sadan police said that Balaprakash, a resident of Jiyaguda, was heading towards Sagar Ring Road when the tree, an Indian lilac (neem), got uprooted and fell on him. He succumbed on the spot, said the police. The body was shifted for an autopsy and with the help of Disaster Response Force (DRF), the debris on the road was cleared for traffic.

Published - October 18, 2024 10:55 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.