Biker dies after a tree crashes on him in Hyderabad

A 57-year-old man on a two-wheeler was killed when a tree uprooted and fell on him at Champapet on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) night.

Officials from the IS Sadan police said that Balaprakash, a resident of Jiyaguda, was heading towards Sagar Ring Road when the tree, an Indian lilac (neem), got uprooted and fell on him. He succumbed on the spot, said the police. The body was shifted for an autopsy and with the help of Disaster Response Force (DRF), the debris on the road was cleared for traffic.