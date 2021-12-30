Biker charred to death in Telangana’s Medak district

HYDERABAD:

The incident took place at Bodmatpally in Tekmal mandal of Medak district

Two youth were killed, one of them was burnt alive, when a speeding bike lost control and skidded on the road.

The incident took place at Bodmatpally in Tekmal mandal of Medak district in the wee hours of Thursday. They were identified as Biradar Vasu (24) and Pulakanti Dattu (23) belonging to Narayanakhed.

According to police, the vehicle caught fire when the bike skidded and the petrol tank hit the road. Both were killed on the spot.

Tekmal police registered a case and are investigating.