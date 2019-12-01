Biker assaults traffic home guard

A home guard attached to the Nampally Traffic police station was physically assaulted and abused by a helmetless biker for taking a photograph of the violation on Sunday.

The incident took place around 3.30 p.m. on Gandhi Bhavan road when a youngster (yet to be identified) noticed home guard Zakir Hussain capturing the violation, while he was talking ‘U’ turn near Taj Island.

“He came back in the same direction and picked up an argument asking the officer to delete the photo. When Mr. Hussain refused, he started beating him and abused him in filthy language, till passers-by rescued the former,” said Nampally traffic inspector S Saidulu. The youngster then left the spot on his bike.

Mr. Saidulu said the home guard suffered a bleeding injury on his left hand and a case was registered against the biker. The scooter owner, identified as Kaliwala Satish Kumar, has to pay nine e-challans for ₹1,180. Teams were formed to nab him.