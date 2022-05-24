Bike taximan gets 15-day jail for harassing girls
A youth working as a bike taximan was sentenced to 15-day simple imprisonment on Tuesday, following arrest by SHE Teams, allegedly for sending semi-nude pictures and messages to women.
The accused was identified as P. Vijay Kumar, 25, of Borabanda.
SHE teams started an investigation following a complaint by one of the eight aggrieved women living in a college hostel saying they had been receiving objectionable content from a particular number since April 15.
