Hyderabad

Bike taximan gets 15-day jail for harassing girls

A youth working as a bike taximan was sentenced to 15-day simple imprisonment on Tuesday, following arrest by SHE Teams, allegedly for sending semi-nude pictures and messages to women.

The accused was identified as P. Vijay Kumar, 25, of Borabanda.

SHE teams started an investigation following a complaint by one of the eight aggrieved women living in a college hostel saying they had been receiving objectionable content from a particular number since April 15.


