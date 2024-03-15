ADVERTISEMENT

Bike-taxi rider booked for allegedly misbehaving with a minor

March 15, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

Lavpreet Kaur

A bike-taxi rider working with a bike aggregator was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a six-year-old girl near Tarnaka early on Friday.  

Following a distress call, Lalaguda Police reached the spot and took 29-year-old Sukesh Jadhav, a resident of Kachiguda, into custody.

The rider had started dropping the girl and her brother, aged 12 years, to school since yesterday. After he allegedly molested the girl yesterday, she complained to her mother in the evening. This morning, when he came to pick the children up, their mother called up the police and got him caught red-handed, the official explained.

A zero FIR was filed by the Lalaguda Police on the basis of the complaint by the minor’s mother and the case was forwarded to the Osmania University (OU) Police on jurisdictional basis. The OU Police have apprehended Jadhav and filed the case under Sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 9 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, the official informed adding that further investigation is underway.  

Hyderabad / Telangana

