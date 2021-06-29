Bike ambulances for tribal areas rolled out

Hyderabad

29 June 2021 18:53 IST

To help the rural medical establishment, Rotary Club of Hyderabad, along with Rotary Club of Secunderabad Icons, Rotary Club of Warangal, Rotary Club of Guntur Vikas and Apnao Foundation, has initiated a unique concept where motorbikes will be transformed into bike ambulances.

The bike ambulances were launched by actor Suman Talwar here on Tuesday. Two bikes built at a cost of around ₹4.5 lakh will be in use in the tribal areas of Warangal and Mulugu districts apart from Bapatla in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The bike ambulance is fitted with emergency oxygen, spine board for immobilisation, suction, sphygmomanometer, pulse oximeter, glucometer, thermometer, splints, fire extinguisher, emergency medicines, injection bag and bag-mask resuscitator among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Past District Governor 3150, Sam Patibandla said people can avail this free of cost. Thansen, president of Rotary Club of Hyderabad, said that Roy Joseph of Merquri Medica helped with the design, fabrication, medical equipment, and supervision of the bike ambulance.