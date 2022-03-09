Bikano plant opened in Hyderabad

To cater to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra markets

Snack and packaged food firm Bikano has set up a production facility in Hyderabad.

The new plant is part of a long-term plan of market expansion in southern region. The immediate objective is to foray across Telangana market and gradually initiate steps to get into other southern States as well, the firm said in a release.

Southern region has a huge market potential for Bikano and the firm has been considering tapping it for some time now. “With this new plant in Hyderabad, we are creating a lasting production and supply footprint in the south that we can keep building on,” said Manish Aggarwal, director of Bikanervala Foods. Initially, Bikano namkeens and sweets will be made at the plant and over time, more products added. The plant will initially cater to Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh markets.