Bihar worker killed in accident at Yadadri Thermal Power Station

A 22-year-old worker hailing from Bihar was killed in an accident at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Damaracherla on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a few workers, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke to The Hindu and alleged that authorities were trying to cover up the issue. According to information, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, one Aqeel climbed on the cement mixer to check if the content was fully unloaded. However, he slipped and fell into the rotating mixing drum and suffered severe injuries. He was taken in an ambulance, and post-mortem was conducted at Nalgonda general hospital.

“They were not paid any compensation and the remains were packed off to Bihar,” they said. According to police officer Kota Karunakar at YTPS, the deceased Aqeel Alam was a lorry helper employed by a private contractor. “He climbed on the mixer without informing the driver or the operator. He died while being taken in an ambulance to Hyderabad for emergency care, and so the post-mortem was conducted at Nalgonda,” he said.

“He was 100% wearing the safety equipment,” the officer added. Wadapally police, when enquired, said a case of accidental death was opened after a cousin of the deceased, Imtiyaz submitted a petition.

Officials, however, did not confirm if the family of the deceased employee was paid any compensation as per law.