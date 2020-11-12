Bihar MIM winners meet Owaisi

The five candidates of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen who won the recent Bihar Assembly polls met party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

AIMIM Bihar State president Akhtarul Iman who won the Amour seat by a margin of over 52,000 votes, and supplanted six-time Congress legislator Abdul Jalil Mastan, led the delegation of winning candidates and met Mr Owaisi at his residence in Shastripuram. Apart from Mr Iman, Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Syed Ruknuddin and Azher Nayeemi, also met the Hyderabad parliamentarian.

According to sources, the delegation thanked Mr Owaisi and discussed future party strategies in connection with the development of Seemanchal region. They also discussed the prioritisation of issues and also touched upon who would become floor leader and deputy floor leader in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The delegation also met AIMIM floor leader in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The party is likely to announce its decisions after the winning candidates are sworn-in.