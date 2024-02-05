Bihar Congress MLAs in Hyderabad to avoid the lure of NDA Govt

February 05, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A group of Congress MLAs from Bihar are here in Hyderabad and they are put up in a resort in Rangareddy district on the outskirts of the city on the Nagarjunasagar highway.

Party sources said 17 MLAs have arrived here and a few more would be joining on Tuesday. The MLAs are likely to be here till February 11 and then fly to Patna. The floor test for the new government is on February 12.

Congress party has made tight security arrangements for them suspecting their poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has come to power in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumarswitched sides and moved to NDA deserting the coalition government where Congress is the second largest constituent of ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Police have barricaded the route to the resort, which is around 40 Kms from Hyderabad. They were taken to the resort straight from the Airport after they arrived late on Sunday. No vehicle without checking is being allowed into the resort and the wing they are staying is totally cut off from general visitors.

Congress leaders supervise arrangements

Senior Congress leader Malreddy Ram Reddy, brother of Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy, is personally supervising the arrangements. “They are enjoying their stay here and best arrangements have been made for them,” he told The Hindu. Congress leaders from Bihar were coordinating with the Telangana Congress leaders for their safe stay. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to pay a courtesy call on them on Tuesday.

CM Revanth in Jharkhand

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand along with Rahul Gandhi on Monday afternoon.

Later, he left for New Delhi where he is likely to meet senior leadership of the party. There are no scheduled meetings but he is likely to discuss with available senior leaders on the Parliament elections and the huge response that the party has received with 306 candidates applying for tickets for 17 Parliament seats in Telangana.