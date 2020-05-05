The biggest northward migrants’ exodus so far on NH44

The flow of migrant workers only got worse on Tuesday as hundreds of thirsty, famished and broke persons kept pouring in large groups on to the NH44 stretch in Adilabad looking for transportation to cross the inter-State border that Telangana shares with Maharashtra on the Penganga river bridge.

As the government eased travel restrictions, workers had hitched rides on lorries or any other mode of transport and were being dropped off 20 to 25 km away from the border.

The exodus had swelled the previous evening itself. One of the labourers, Jeetu Satnami of Gotia village in Kawardha district of Chattisgarh got ill apparently due to dehydration and had taken shelter at Pipparwada village.

Travelling atop lorries

He had travelled atop a lorry in the hot sun almost all through the day without even a morsel of food or a glass of water, like all others from his group of 25 which included five children. Moved on seeing the condition of the migrant workers, the villagers of Pipparwada readied food for about 150 of them in the night.

In the earlier phase of exodus, the workers were marching on the road which had them come across several groups of kind-hearted people who were serving food and water on the road. In the current phase which started three days back, the labourers are travelling by lorries which are not stopping at places where food and water is being served.

SHRC advice ignored

Despite the advise from the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, no government effort was seen in offering the labourers water or food, leave alone offering transportation at least till the border. On the contrary, a couple of employees from the Revenue Department visited the site where the workers were being fed on Monday night and inquired if Pipparwada villagers would also cook supper for those working on the border, about three km away.

In the absence of public transport, the labourers were left with the option of travelling atop lorries, often putting their life in danger. Most of them also had the bad experience of being fleeced and cheated by lorry drivers.

“The driver took ₹ 500 each from us promising to drop us at Nagpur from Medchal. But he dropped us off here (NH44 Adilabad bypass) saying Nagpur was close enough,” recalled Shailender Dhane, a mason from Lanji in Madhya Pradesh as he looked longingly towards a speeding four wheeler carrying a few others who apparently could afford the hire charges.