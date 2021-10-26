Hyderabad

Bigger role for Vamshichand in AICC

AICC secretary and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy has been entrusted with key responsibilities at the national level with he being appointed as the AICC secretary attached to K.C. Venugopal, party general secretary, in-charge, organisation.

Mr. Vamshichand is now relieved of his responsibilities as AICC secretary, in-charge of Maharashtra and his new position is being seen as an elevation in the party. Mr. Vamshichand, who was Kalwakurthy MLA from 2014 to 2018, is a loyal Congressman, and worked as president of the NSUI and Youth Congress in combined Andhra Pradesh.


