Hyderabad

Bigg Boss 3 winner attacked in pub

Tollywood playback singer and winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was attacked with a beer bottle in a pub at Gachibowli on Wednesday night by a group of people, following a drunken brawl.

Police said Rahul picked up an argument with the accused group when they misbehaved with his female friends while dancing. The incident took place late on Wednesday night and the singer suffered bleeding injuries.

“The group members, which included a brother of a legislator, hit him on his head and face with the bottle,” Cyberabad police said. The video of the incident went viral on social media, and a case was registered by Gachibowli police after Rahul lodged a complaint and a case was registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 11:11:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bigg-boss-3-winner-attacked-in-pub/article30993997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY