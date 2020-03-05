Bigg Boss 3 winner attacked in pub

Tollywood playback singer and winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was attacked with a beer bottle in a pub at Gachibowli on Wednesday night by a group of people, following a drunken brawl.
Police said Rahul picked up an argument with the accused group when they misbehaved with his female friends while dancing. The incident took place late on Wednesday night and the singer suffered bleeding injuries.
“The group members, which included a brother of a legislator, hit him on his head and face with the bottle,” Cyberabad police said. The video of the incident went viral on social media, and a case was registered by Gachibowli police after Rahul lodged a complaint and a case was registered.
