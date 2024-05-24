BigBasket warehouse licence suspended over hygiene violations

The task force from the Commissioner of Food Safety and teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) food safety division conducted an inspection at BigBasket’s warehouse located at Masjid Banda, Kondapur. Due to identified violations, a notice was issued and the warehouse’s licence was suspended until further notice, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raid conducted on the evening of May 23 uncovered expired items, including chicken masala, chicken sausages, pizza cheese, paneer, ice cream and almond fudge. Additionally, the teams found edible oil leaking from sachets and contaminating other food items on the rack. The inspection also revealed that 10 milk bottles, five thickshake bottles, and five Sting bottles were stored improperly, failing to meet the manufacturer’s requirements.

Rameshwaram Cafe issues statement

After the inspection teams discovered hygiene violations at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Madhapur on May 23, the cafe issued a statement addressing the findings. They announced that an internal inquiry has been initiated to verify the facts and review each outlet. “From the consumption perspective at our Hyderabad outlet, we require over 500 kg of urad dal weekly, 300 litres of milk daily and 80 to 100 litres of curd daily. The stocks found were sealed and unattended, intended for dispatch and not for consumption. We would like to clarify that we have not received any show cause notice from the authorities and will continue to cooperate with them fully,” the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.