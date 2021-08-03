Big screen beckons Suma

HYDERABAD

The TV personality is currently shooting for a Telugu film

Suma’s career is now set for a new turn as she takes up a full-fledged role in a Telugu film. She is currently shooting for the film that has a rural setting. Suma’s wit, spontaneity and fluent Telugu while anchoring, despite her Malayalam roots, remain unmatchable. Apart from being a television personality for over two decades, she is also the most popular host for film industry-related events.

New YouTube channel

July marked the beginning of Suma, her new YouTube channel (her earlier year-old channel Sumakka was discontinued due to technical reasons), which will be high on entertainment quotient with a personal touch.

Launched by actor Vijay Deverakonda, the channel notched up over 1 lakh subscribers in just five days. “He (Vijay) was kind and said, ‘Anything for you’. With his presence, the channel made the right noise. Otherwise, it would have taken some more time to earn so many subscribers,” she says in all humility.

The pandemic pause made her ‘recreate, rewire and reschedule’. “It was like driving on a new road. We were anxious and unsure about where it will take us, but it has taught us many lessons,” she says and reveals she is savouring every moment of life. ‘ Live in the moment’ is the mantra she swears by.

Yet financial stress during the pandemic made her rethink certain things: “People feel Suma does many shows, so she is earning well, but my income also matches my liabilities including my staff’s requirements. I realised I need to have three months of fixed income, especially during a crisis like the pandemic”.

The downside of being the queen of the small screen is having to constantly deal with social media rumours on her marriage and how she earns more than her husband actor Rajeev Kanakala. “Would they ask a man if he earns more than his wife? People always talk about women empowerment without understanding its meaning. There is never a fixed income in the entertainment industry; some months he earns more than me and vice-versa. We have a mutual understanding that we are doing it all for the family,” she explains.

Her son Roshan Kanakala has acting dreams, and daughter Snehamanaswini is in her class X.

What is she looking forward to? “One big announcement is coming up and I want to be remembered as a person whose name brings a smile on people’s faces,” she signs off.