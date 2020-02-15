Hyderabad

BIE denies taking huge exam penal fee

The TS BIE has refuted allegations that its officials had asked for ₹25,000 from the mother of a student for paying exam fee after the due date. BIE said that a woman had approached their officials seeking permission to pay exam fee of her son much after the due date. However, her case was referred to the Controller of Examinations as she was ill-informed and was asked to come later.

But she assumed that she had to pay ₹25,000 as penal fee, which is not true. However, penal fee was collected from other students and managements for submitting exam forms very late.

