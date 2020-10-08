Bidders seek extension of deadline for new secretariat

Govt. rules out scope for mobilisation advance as a policy

The government has expedited steps to start constructing the new integrated secretariat complex with the pre-bid meeting of interested contracting firms getting under way on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened in line with the tender schedule issued in the last week of September. The pre-bid meeting will be followed by opening of technical bids on October 13 and price bids on October 16.

The meeting went on smoothly with some of the prospective bidders asking the government to extend the construction deadline from the existing 12 months to at least 18 months. Contractors also wanted the government to pay mobilisation advance so that they can commence the works at the earliest besides ensuring payments on a monthly basis without fail.

The government, according to sources, insisted that the project should be completed within one year, in line with the wish of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Regarding mobilisation advance, the government ruled out scope for any such payments, but contractors were assured of timely payments every month. “We don’t give mobilisation advance to any project as a policy,” a senior Roads and Buildings official told The Hindu.

The pre-bid meeting was conducted after a delay of about 10 days as the total built up area of the proposed secretariat has been increased from 66,479.92 sq.m (7.15 lakh sq.ft) to 70,315.19 sq.m (7.56 lakh sq.ft). The main complex will be with 11 floors in addition to ground and lower ground floors (LG+G+11).

Though the number of floors in the main complex remained the same, the built up area has increased from 6.66 lakh sq.ft to 6.99 lakh sq.ft and this was mainly due to the staff amenities and other facilities. The government had invited bids for an estimated worth of ₹500 crore, an increase of ₹100 crore.