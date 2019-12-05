Bias in dealing with crimes against dalits, says Manda Krishna

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga alleged that there was bias in society while reacting to crime against dalits.

He said the reaction was not in tune with emotion but it was being based on caste and creed of the victim.

“Be it the government or political parties or civil society or the individuals, the condemnation should be in similar vein,” he said, pointing to the disparity in dealing with the crime against women.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said an offence was an offence wherever it might have happened. “Whether the victim belongs to Delhi or gully, whether the victim belongs to upper caste or lower caste, the government’s response should be same,” said Mr Manda Krishna.

The 2012 gang rape in Delhi led to the amendment to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, popularly known as Nirbhaya Act, and the fast track court ensured justice within four months, he recalled.

In some cases, the authorities constitute the fast track courts, whereas it was not happening in other cases, he said referring to the inaction of the administration with regard to the case of a dalit girl of Mancherial which took place on September 22, 2015.

“While brutal gang rape and killing of Disha in Hyderabad resulted in massive countrywide public outrage, another victim who met with similar fate in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on November 25 has got little attention,” said Mr Manda Krishna.

Why not set up fast track courts to deal with the rape and murder cases in which victims were dalits, he asked. He pointed out that there was no fast track court to conduct the trial of Marri Srinivas Reddy, accused of having kidnapped, raped and murdered three young girls in Hajipur in Nalgonda district.

Mr Manda Krishna said the leaders who did not respond to the misery of dalits had no moral right to demand execution of culprits involved in the rape and murder of Disha.