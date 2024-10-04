ADVERTISEMENT

Bi-weekly train from Secunderabad to Goa from October 6

Published - October 04, 2024 10:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, will have an inaugural run on October 6, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Railway Board has approved introduction of a bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, with the inaugural run on October 6. Train No. 07039 Secunderabad – Vasco-Da-Gama will depart at 11.45 a.m. and reach Goa at 7.20 a.m. next day.

After that - Train No. 17039 Secunderabad - Vasco-Da -Gama Express – 09.10.2024 (Wednesday & Friday) will depart at 10.05 a.m. and reaches destination at 5.45 a.m the next morning. Train No. 17040 Vasco-Da -Gama - Secunderabad Express – 10.10.2024 (Thursday & Saturday) will depart at 9 a.m. and reaches destination at 6.20 a.m., the next morning. The train will consist one first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches. Bookings have commenced, said a press release.

