GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bi-weekly train from Secunderabad to Goa from October 6

Published - October 04, 2024 10:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, will have an inaugural run on October 6, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

A bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, will have an inaugural run on October 6, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Railway Board has approved introduction of a bi-weekly express train between Secunderabad and Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa, with the inaugural run on October 6. Train No. 07039 Secunderabad – Vasco-Da-Gama will depart at 11.45 a.m. and reach Goa at 7.20 a.m. next day.

After that - Train No. 17039 Secunderabad - Vasco-Da -Gama Express – 09.10.2024 (Wednesday & Friday) will depart at 10.05 a.m. and reaches destination at 5.45 a.m the next morning. Train No. 17040 Vasco-Da -Gama - Secunderabad Express – 10.10.2024 (Thursday & Saturday) will depart at 9 a.m. and reaches destination at 6.20 a.m., the next morning. The train will consist one first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches. Bookings have commenced, said a press release.

Published - October 04, 2024 10:52 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Goa / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.