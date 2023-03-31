Bhoomi puja performed for land levelling works of ethanol plant in Jagtial district

March 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, on Friday, performed bhoomi puja for land levelling works for the proposed ethanol production plant to be set up under the aegis of the Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) on the outskirts of Stambampalli village in Velgatoor mandal.

The State government has earmarked 100 acres of government land and allocated ₹13 crore for the land levelling works to facilitate setting up of a ₹700-crore ethanol plant with a capacity to produce 8 crore litres of ethanol per annum, sources said.

Ethanol would be produced from rice, rice straw, rice husk, rice bran, corn and maize and the KRIBHCO had come forward to establish the ethanol plant in Jagtial district, one of the major paddy, maize and corn producing districts of the State.

Speaking after formally launching the land levelling works at Stambampalli on Friday, Mr. Eshwar said the proposed joint venture between the KRIBHCO and the State government would prove immensely beneficial for the local farmers and create jobs for unemployed youths in Jagtial district.

Protest against plant

Meanwhile, several farmers from Stambampalli, Pashigam and its surrounding villages staged a sit-in on the highway at Rayapatnam bridge in protest against the proposed plant. The aggrieved farmers alleged that construction of the plant near their villages would undermine their interests.

Vehicular movement on the highway was disrupted for some time following the protest.