Bhoomi puja for TTD temple in Karimnagar on May 31

May 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Bhoomi puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for construction of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Karimnagar town is scheduled on May 31.

The TTD’s temple will be built on a sprawling 10-acre land at Padmanagar here at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore, official sources said.

Apart from the sanctum sanctorum, a temple tank, prakarams, mandapams and other structures, will be constructed at the temple complex, as per the tenets of ‘Vaikhanasa Agama’, sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A ‘Bhookarshana puja’ will be held at the construction site under the aegis of Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Dikshitulu here on May 22.

A team of engineers from Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, including TTD executive engineer Narsimha Murthy, divisional engineer Nagaraju and assistant Sthapathi Ravikanth, has arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday to chalk out the preparatory arrangements for the ‘Bhookarshana puja.’

Minister for Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar along with the TTD engineers inspected the site allocated by the Telangana government for the proposed temple on Saturday.

Mr. Kamalakar said that TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, and a host of Vedic pundits will attend the Bhoomi puja. Srinivasa Kalyanam will be performed in the evening the same day.

The construction of the temple is expected to be completed within one-and-a half years.