‘Bhookarshana puja’ performed for TTD’s temple in Karimnagar

May 23, 2023 - KARIMNAGAR

Padmanagar in Karimnagar on Monday witnessed a spiritually surcharged atmosphere with the conduct of ‘Bhookarshana puja’ under the aegis of the Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Dikshitulu at the site earmarked for construction of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)’s Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in the town.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Minister for Civil Supplies G Kamalakar and Collector R V Karnan were among those present.

The sacred event was organised as a prelude to the Bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for construction of the TTD’s temple slated for May 31, 2023.

Gopuja, Mandapapuja, and other special pujas marked the event.

The State government has allocated 10 acres land for the construction of the mega temple dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Padmanagar here.

