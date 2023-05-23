HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bhookarshana puja’ performed for TTD’s temple in Karimnagar

May 23, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Padmanagar in Karimnagar on Monday witnessed a spiritually surcharged atmosphere with the conduct of ‘Bhookarshana puja’ under the aegis of the Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopala Dikshitulu at the site earmarked for construction of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)’s Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in the town.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Minister for Civil Supplies G Kamalakar and Collector R V Karnan were among those present.

The sacred event was organised as a prelude to the Bhoomi puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for construction of the TTD’s temple slated for May 31, 2023.

Gopuja, Mandapapuja, and other special pujas marked the event.

The State government has allocated 10 acres land for the construction of the mega temple dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Padmanagar here.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.