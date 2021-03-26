‘Bhojanamrita’ extended

HYDERABAD

26 March 2021 23:11 IST

‘Bhojanamrita’ - a free lunch programme is the project initiated by Hare Krishna Movement to feed underprivileged attendants of patients on a daily basis in government and needy hospitals has now been extended to the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda on Friday.

About 120 patient attendants will get lunch consisting of rice, sambar, sabji, pickle and buttermilk plus a sweet once a week. The food here is being sponsored by RM Automobiles, Secunderabad’s Tushar R Popat in memory of Rajiv Popat and Rajinikanth Popat.

President of Hare Krishna Movement Satya Gaura Dasa prabhuji thanked the sponsors and hospital management for their support and cooperation. Hospital superintendent Dr. Uma Shankar and others were present at the inaugural function. The free lunch programme currently feeds 2,080 beneficiaries every day also at Osmania General Hospital, Government Chest Hospital, Gandhi General Hospital, Gajwel Government Hospital, Indo-American Cancer Hospital, Mahaveer Hospital, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Niloufer Govt Hospital, Government Maternity Hospital, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Siddipet Government Hospital, VNN Hospital and Government Hospital Mahbubnagar, a press release said.

