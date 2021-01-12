BHEL bags ₹ 450 crore NALCO order

HYDERABAD

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured an order valued at ₹ 450 crore, for a steam and power plant from National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

The order, bagged under stiff competitive bidding, is for NALCO’s fifth stream alumina refinery expansion project at Damanjodi in Odisha, a release from BHEL said. BHEL’s scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 1x300 TPH coal fired boiler, 18.5 MW steam turbine generator and associated auxiliaries, including FGD and SCR.

With this order, BHEL has not only maintained its track record of supplying all of NALCO’s power plants, for the latter’s smelter plant (10x120 MW) in Angul as well as alumina refinery plant (5x18.5 MW) at Damanjodi, but is also contributing to the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the release said.

