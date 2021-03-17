Bhatti’s criticism of KCR leads to heated exchange of words

Hyderabad

17 March 2021 23:49 IST

KCR urges Speaker to expunge the comments from the records

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s comments on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao not meeting anyone and also that Telangana’s development was seen only in excise revenue and loans acquired by the government drew sharp criticism from the Chief Minister and other Ministers on Wednesday.

Mr. KCR took objection to the comments and urged the Speaker to expunge them from the records. The Speaker later, announced that the comments on CM would not go into the records.

But an unrelenting Vikramarka continued his criticism against the government saying his voice was being suppressed.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address on Wednesday, the CLP leader said that the Chief Minister’s statement on withdrawing the procurement centres this season was not correct and this would impact the farmers.

He also wanted to know why the Chief Minister went back on his support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws of the Central government. Revealing details of his recent interactive meetings with farmers across Telangana, he said the farmers were burdened as the farm loan waiver promise was not honoured. He also said that the re-design of the irrigation projects have put a burden on the State while the Congress-designed projects were better.

While the Speaker was repeatedly asking him to finish his speech as the allocated time was over, Mr. Vikramarka took objection to it and said that the Speaker was not giving enough time to the opposition. Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joined in support of Mr. Vikramarka leading to a heated argument.