Bhatti to visit govt. hospitals in all districts

To understand the problems in government hospitals first hand, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka is embarking on a 11-day tour of the hospitals in Telangana from Wednesday, covering all the districts.
During his tour that will kick off from the Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, he will speak to doctors, medical professionals and patients trying to understand the facilities available to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. On the first day he will cover Khammam and Mulugu districts and will reach Karimnagar on the same night.
On the second day he will cover the area hospitals in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial district before proceeding to Komaram Bheem Asifabad. He will visit hospitals in K.B. Asifabad, Utnoor, Adilabad and Nirmal. The next day he will visit Nizamabad and Jagtial districts followed by hospitals in Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak and Sangareddy. During the tour he will also visit Hyderabad and later the districts of South Telangana. Mr. Bhatti said at each district he will also address the media to highlight the shortcomings to alert the government apart from highlighting the role of the health professionals in the fight over coronavirus.
