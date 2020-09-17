Bhatti, Talasani differ

Visit to 2BHK units today too

To prove their point made in the Assembly debate, Minister for Animal Husbandary T. Srinivas Yadav and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka jointly inspected the double bedroom houses under construction in the city on Thursday.

The visit was an extension of the heated debate in the Assembly on Wednesday where Mr. Bhatti alleged that the government was trying to mislead people on construction of one lakh houses in GHMC area. The ruling party countered Mr. Bhatti’s observations and said it was ready to take him on a tour of the construction sites.

Quite unexpectedly, Mr. Srinivas Yadav landed at Mr. Bhatti’s house in the morning and, after exchanging pleasantries, they, with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and officials, visited Marredpally, Bansilalpet, Kattal Mandi, Jiyaguda, Ghode ka Khabar and Indira Colony. Mr. Srinivas Yadav explained the aspects to the Congress leader.

During the five-hour visit, Mr. Vikramarka interacted with beneficiaries and took notes. They had inspected 3,428 houses and he would respond on the issue after visiting all units. The visit would continue on Friday, he said.

Mr. Bhatti said most of the houses that he had visited were being built on the land owned by beneficiaries.

Among the 3,428 houses there were just 400 new beneficiaries. People who gave their land for construction had informed him that they were staying in rented houses paying huge rents as construction was delayed.

Mr. Bhatti said the promsie was one lakh houses per year but the numbe was in thousands.