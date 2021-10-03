Hyderabad

Bhatti condemns lathicharge

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has condemned the police lathicharge on students and Congress workers fighting for their rights in a democratic manner.

In a statement here, Mr. Vikramarka said that the government cannot be autocratic in a democracy and policemen too were crossing their constitutional limits while dealing with such protests. “Police are suppressing the democratic rights of people. And indiscriminate house arrests of leaders including MPs and MLAs is highly objectionable,” he said.

He added that if the government thinks it can suppress the agitations with police brutality, it was mistaken and reminded that these students fought for a separate Telangana with dreams of better jobs and life.


