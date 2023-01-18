Bharti Airtel to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad with ₹2,000 crore 

January 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The Bharti Airtel Group will be setting up a large hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹2,000 crore.

The facility, to be established by its data centre arm Nxtra Data Centers, will have a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load in the first phase. Latest technologies in cooling and security are to be incorporated and the project is estimated to be commissioned in next 5-7 years.

The investment proposal was announced during a meeting the Group founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal had with Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, on the sidelines World Economic Forum in Davos.

It will be the one of the biggest greenfield data centre projects of Bharti Airtel Group in India and “we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since initiation of our discussions on the project in May 2022 edition of WEF, the government has worked at a quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in a few months,” Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

The Group intends to work closely with Telangana to increase the footprint in the State of other portfolios of the business as well.

The Minister said Airtel’s investment would add to the pace of Hyderabad’s emergence as a hub for hyperscale data centres in the country. He hoped the State and Airtel-Nxtra can work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the State.

In another announcement from WEF Davos, global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and a global scientific leader in bio analytical testing Eurofins Scientific said it has acquired assets to establish a fully-equipped, 90,000 sq ft state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The acquisition includes a facility capable of supporting large global and Indian pharmaceutical clients as well as small biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical research and development, bio analytical services, for both large and small molecules, in-vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology and formulation R&D.

The Minister’s office said members of the Eurofins management met Mr. Rao at the WEF.

The Eurofins network, post the acquisition through its subsidiary Eurofins Advinus, now has a significant campus in Hyderabad that complements its existing operations in India with additional capacity in discovery chemistry, analytical chemistry and bio analytical services. The development will allow the subsidiary to extend service offering to deliver formulation development as well as in-vitro and in-vivo biology capabilities from early 2023.

“Given the importance of India in global pharmaceutical R&D value chains, we are very excited about our new Hyderabad campus so we can better serve this important centre for pharmaceutical development and innovation,” said Eurofins CEO Gilles Martin.

The Minister said with the investment Eurofins joins an illustrious list of global companies in Genome Valley, which is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D, clean manufacturing activities and home to more than 200 companies.