Bharosa centre in Old City

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday laid foundation stone for a Bharosa Centre of police to counsel women in distress at Zehranagar near Mirchowk. “Safety of women is the top priority of the State government and establishing a Bharosa centre is a great idea,” he said. When constructed, this will be the second Bharosa centre in Hyderabad Commissionerate. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, and Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel were present.