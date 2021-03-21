Hyderabad

Bharosa centre in Old City

Bharosa centre in Old City

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Sunday laid foundation stone for a Bharosa Centre of police to counsel women in distress at Zehranagar near Mirchowk. “Safety of women is the top priority of the State government and establishing a Bharosa centre is a great idea,” he said. When constructed, this will be the second Bharosa centre in Hyderabad Commissionerate. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, and Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2021 11:40:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bharosa-centre-in-old-city/article34126164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY