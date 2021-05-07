Bharosa centre helps over 10,000 victims in 5 years

Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel and Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra presenting a memento to a Bharosa team member on the centre’s 5th anniversary in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad

07 May 2021 23:19 IST

More Bharosa centres to come up in State

The Bharosa centre of Hyderabad police celebrated its fifth anniversary on Friday. Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel, Additional DGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty and others took part in the event.

“Bharosa has become an integral need for Hyderabad and the close to 10,000 victims who rendered support in the past five years is a testimony to this,” Mr. Kumar said.

Ms. Goel said that the centre had taken several business continuity measures during the pandemic and it was not closed even for a day. “The measures included the launching of cloud telephony based virtual number, tele-counselling and infrastructure upgrades to help insulate staff from the pandemic to the extent possible,” she said. Ms. Lakra said that the best practices from the centre were being replicated across other districts and the government had approved to set up Bharosa centres in all major police districts in the State and many were already operational.

The event concluded with the screening of a short movie and testimonies from victims as well as long-standing employees.