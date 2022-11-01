Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, had died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment

PTI Hyderabad
November 01, 2022 12:13 IST

Radhika Vemula, mother of Rohith Vemula, joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad on November 1, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.

Radhika Vemula walked with Mr. Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

"Extended solidarity to Bharat Jodo Yatra, walked with Rahul Gandhi, and called upon Congress to save Constitution from BJP-RSS assault, Justice for Rohith Vemula, passing Rohith Act, increasing representation of Dalits, oppressed sections in higher judiciary, education for all," Radhika Vemula tweeted after the meeting.

Support our reporting.
The Congress from its official Twitter handle and several party leaders tweeted pictures of Radhika Vemula walking with Mr. Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The death of the 26-year-old Dalit student on January 17, 2016 triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

