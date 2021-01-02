Bharat Dynamics all set for exporting Akash missiles

‘Company is confident of meeting the export demand’

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), manufacturer of Akash Missile, is all geared to take up export order with the Union Cabinet clearing the proposal.

The Akash weapon system, designed and developed by DRDO with 96% indigenous content, is being manufactured by BDL at its Hyderabad unit with a large number of supply chain partners, which include public sector units, small and medium scale enterprises and the private industry.

The Akash missile has the capability to engage aerial threats up to the maximum range of 25 km and up to an altitude of 18 km operating at a speed range of 1.8 to 2.5 Mach. The missile has been successfully test fired on several occasions and meets the global standard of missiles of its category.

BDL is already supplying torpedoes to a foreign country and has been promoting the product at various forums, including national and international exhibitions considering the demand and export potential of Akash missile. The missile being offered for exports will be of a different version, said an official press release.

These missiles are already in the inventory of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. “The company has received export leads Akash weapon system. Now, with the export clearance accorded by the Government of India, BDL is set to expand its customer base in the international market. The company is confident of meeting the export demand in addition to meeting requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, as BDL has adequate established production facilities,” said CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), according to a release.