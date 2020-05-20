Bharat Biotech. US varsity tie up for vaccine candidate

HYDERABAD

Aims to launch human trials in India in December

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Thomas Jefferson University of Philadelphia have signed an exclusive deal to develop a new vaccine candidate for COVID-19 invented at Jefferson.

The novel vaccine was developed using an existing deactivated rabies vaccine as a vehicle for coronavirus proteins. This is in part because this vehicle or carrier vaccine is known to produce a strong immune response and approved for the whole population, including children and pregnant women, a release from the Hyderabad-based firm said on Wednesday.

Infectious diseases expert Matthias Schnell’s lab had developed the vaccine in January and recently completed preliminary tests in animal models. The vaccine showed a strong antibody response in mice receiving the vaccine.

The researchers are currently testing whether vaccinated animals are protected from SARS-CoV-2 infection with the results expected next month.

Under the licensing agreement, Bharat Biotech will get exclusive rights to develop, market and deliver Jefferson’s vaccine across the world, excluding in the U.S, Japan and Europe where Jefferson continues to seek partners.

Bharat Biotech aims to launch human trials in India in December. On the vaccine candidate, CEO Krishna Mohan said, “We are particularly excited about this technology since the basic proof of concept has been established while using it for other pandemic infectious diseases.”

The company will be involved in an end to end development of the vaccine, including comprehensive clinical trials to achieve commercial licensure, he said.

A coronavirus expert who directs The Jefferson Vaccine Institute and chairs Jefferson’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Prof. Schnell said,the partnership “will accelerate our vaccine candidate through the next phases of development. “We will be able to complete animal testing and move to phase 1 clinical trial rapidly.”

About 25% of the around 90 coronavirus vaccines in development use an established vaccine to act as a “carrier” or vector for the target virus, in this case, the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 spike protein. Not every vaccine produces the same level of the immune response. The rabies vaccine has been shown to generate a rigorous but safe immune reaction that confers life-long protection, the release said.

“Since we know the immune system reacts to the rabies vaccine with a strong response when we add the coronavirus component, we expect to see that level of protection, and immune memory, carry over to the SARS-CoV-2 viral protein as well,” Prof. Schnell said.