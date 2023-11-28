HamberMenu
Bharat Biotech, University of Sydney sign MoU for vaccine research 

November 28, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella (right) in discussion with Sydney ID Deputy Director Jamie Triccas.

Bharat Biotech Executive Chairman Krishna Ella (right) in discussion with Sydney ID Deputy Director Jamie Triccas. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech International and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) have signed an MoU to advance vaccine research initiatives, strengthen academic-industry partnerships and augment global efforts to combat infectious diseases.

The agreement aims to build strong sectoral and cross-organisational collaborations to design novel methodologies to tackle future epidemics and infectious diseases. The intent is to also leverage academia-industry strengths for advancing the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics, Bharat Biotech said in a release on Tuesday.

“Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people’s lives by developing safer vaccine platforms,” Executive Chairman Krishna Ella said.

Seeking to highlight the significance of the collaboration, Sydney ID Deputy Director Jamie Triccas said “together with Bharat Biotech International, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health”.

While Bharat Biotech is one of the leading vaccine makers with a product portfolio of 19 vaccines, including the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Sydney ID leads a vaccine consortium uniting the University of Sydney, the Hyderabad-based company and ExcellGene supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop a broadly protective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Sydney ID is a key partner on the Advancing Vaccine Adjuvant Research for Tuberculosis (AVAR-T) contract, a 5-year NIAID-funded programme.

