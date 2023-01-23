ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Biotech subsidiary recalls rabies vaccine batch after theft

January 23, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The company decided to recall the entire batch since cold chain storage conditions of the stolen vaccines are not known

The Hindu Bureau

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s subsidiary Chiron Behring Vaccines has initiated a voluntary recall of a specific batch of its rabies vaccine Chirorab.

“We have issued a voluntary product recall of a specific batch of Chirorab with batch number 4188... action has been initiated due to theft [of the vaccine] from the shipping services provider in Karnataka,” Bharat Biotech said in a release.

The batch was fully tested and released. However, following the theft of a part of the shipment, the company decided to recall the entire batch since cold chain storage conditions of the stolen vaccines are not known.

The company requested that the batch not be sold and be returned to it and advised healthcare providers not to administer the batch number 4188. “We are undertaking this voluntary action in accordance with the principle of abundant precaution, keeping patient safety and the public interest in mind,” the vaccine maker said.

