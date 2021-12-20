Bharat Biotech seeks nod for Phase-3 trial of nasal vaccine as booster shot

Intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent transmission

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to conduct Phase-3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 intranasal vaccine candidate BBV154 as a booster dose.

The company has submitted application to roll out Phase-3 trials and is proposing the trial, as a booster, on those who have received both doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, not necessarily Covaxin, said a person with knowledge of the development. An intranasal vaccine as a booster dose will be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns. Intranasal vaccines have the potential to prevent transmission. The company has already completed Phase-2 with Covaxin and BBV154. Using a combination of one intra-muscular and the other nasal is an innovative approach of heterologous, the source said.

Bharat Biotech’s decision to seek permission to conduct Phase 3 comes in the backdrop of an intensifying debate on booster doses and an increase in the number of cases of those infected with the omicron variant of Coronavirus. The company leadership has been highlighting benefits of intranasal vaccine as well as its use in combination with an intra-muscular vaccine. Bharat Biotech founder Krishna Ella had said the nasal vaccine could be a game changer in the fight against the virus and more effective, since it is expected to generate immune responses at the site of infection (respiratory mucosa). It would also deliver benefits in terms of ease of administration and production. Bharat Biotech had last year entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for the ‘novel chimp adenovirus’ intranasal vaccine. Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Monday reiterated that an opened 20 dose vial of Covaxin can be stored at 2-8 degree C for up to 28 days and not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of immunisation session. A source said the company provided the update as there reports of vaccines being wasted.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has recently approved the extension of Covaxin shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture. “This approval of shelf-life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With the shelf-life extension, hospitals can now utilize the stock which was nearing the expiry and avoid vaccine wastage,” the company said.