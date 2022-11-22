Bharat Biotech JMD to assist woman who poured out woes to Governor 

November 22, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Ella called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and obtained details to provide assistance to a mother of three who had approached the Governor recently.

Ms.Sandhya Rani, the woman, had stopped the Governor convoy during Dr. Soundararajan’s visit to Bairanpalli village recently, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. Following this, the Governor visited Ms.Sandhya Rani’s dwelling and assured help.

In response to a tweet by the Governor, Ms.Ella offered to “extend all possible help to the distressed woman and her three children”. During her visit to the Raj Bhavan, officials shared details of Ms.Sandhya Rani and her family members, a release from the Governor’s office said.

Following their meeting, the Governor tweeted thanking the Bharat Biotech co-founder for responding to her tweet and for her generosity “in helping Smt Sandhya Rani by supporting her three children’s education and job in Genome Valley. During my visit to Bairanpally village [I had] visited her thatched house & [she] requested me for livelihood help”.