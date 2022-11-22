Bharat Biotech JMD to assist woman who poured out woes to Governor 

November 22, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tamilisai Soundararajan thanks Suchitra Ella for the generosity

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Biotech co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Ella with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s co-founder and joint managing director Suchitra Ella called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and obtained details to provide assistance to a mother of three who had approached the Governor recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms.Sandhya Rani, the woman, had stopped the Governor convoy during Dr. Soundararajan’s visit to Bairanpalli village recently, a release from the Raj Bhavan said. Following this, the Governor visited Ms.Sandhya Rani’s dwelling and assured help.

In response to a tweet by the Governor, Ms.Ella offered to “extend all possible help to the distressed woman and her three children”. During her visit to the Raj Bhavan, officials shared details of Ms.Sandhya Rani and her family members, a release from the Governor’s office said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following their meeting, the Governor tweeted thanking the Bharat Biotech co-founder for responding to her tweet and for her generosity “in helping Smt Sandhya Rani by supporting her three children’s education and job in Genome Valley. During my visit to Bairanpally village [I had] visited her thatched house & [she] requested me for livelihood help”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US