Bharat Biotech hails PM for taking Covaxin shot

Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has welcomed the gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the first dose of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.
“This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunisation against the ongoing pandemic. We express our sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for reposing his trust in Covaxin,” CMD Krishna Ella said on Monday.
“We urge all fellow citizens to not hesitate from taking part in the COVID-19 immunisation programme so that the country can bring an end to this public health crisis,” he said in a statement.
Covaxin is one of the two vaccines that were accorded emergency-use authorisation and is being administered since mid-January. Covishield or the vaccine of AstraZeneca being manufactured by Serum Institute of India is the other.
CEO of Serum Institute Adar Poonawalla tweeted: Great to see Shri @narendramodi Ji leading from the front & getting vaccinated. In the interest of protecting our nation, I would urge the public to get vaccinated at the earliest, whether it be @SerumInstIndia’s vaccines or any of the other vaccines being developed in India.”
