Bharat Biotech donates ₹1 cr. for Nitya Annadanam for Bhadrachalam temple

A view of the illuminated Sri Sita Ramachandra Swami temple at Bhadrachalam. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bharat Biotech donated ₹1 crore for the Nitya Annadana Pathakam at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town.

Sources in the temple said the company has already deposited the amount in the temple’s Nitya Annadana Pathakam bank account to support the daily free meal programme for the benefit of devotees.

The free meal programme was launched under the aegis of the Nitya Annadanam Trust of the temple in the 1990s, temple sources added.

The Nitya Annadana Satram abutting the temple complex serves free meal to devotees from far and wide in Bhadrachalam, popularly known as south Ayodhya.