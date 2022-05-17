Bharat Biotech donates ₹1 cr. for Nitya Annadanam for Bhadrachalam temple
Bharat Biotech donated ₹1 crore for the Nitya Annadana Pathakam at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam town.
Sources in the temple said the company has already deposited the amount in the temple’s Nitya Annadana Pathakam bank account to support the daily free meal programme for the benefit of devotees.
The free meal programme was launched under the aegis of the Nitya Annadanam Trust of the temple in the 1990s, temple sources added.
The Nitya Annadana Satram abutting the temple complex serves free meal to devotees from far and wide in Bhadrachalam, popularly known as south Ayodhya.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.