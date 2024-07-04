Bharat Bandh to impact educational institutions in Hyderabad

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Thursday leading to a few educational institutions in Hyderabad to remain closed. While the education department has not issued an official order, a few educational institutions have communicated messages regarding the bandh. The central executive committee of SFI has called for a nationwide bandh protesting against the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to irregularities in the NEET exam and the postponement of the NET exam. “We have two demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Prasad and the abolishment of the National Testing Agency. So far, the government has shown no inclination to address the concerns and doubts of students,” stated an SFI spokesperson in Hyderabad.

Related Topics Hyderabad / Telangana