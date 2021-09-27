Bharat Band call evokes mixed response

Left parties and Congress take active part in the protests

The Bharat Band call given by farmers and Opposition parties elicited a mixed response on Monday. Though, for some time buses were stopped from moving, later they ran as usual. Commuters have not faced any problem, by and large.

At several places, Left parties organised protests. A team of activists participating in ‘Karmika Garjana Padayatra’ participated in the protest held in front of the Collectorate.

“Anti-farmer and anti-labour laws must be repealed immediately. There is a good response for Bharat Band across the nation and we will force the Union government at the Centre to fall in line. The government has been trying to hand over assets belonging to public sector companies to corporate houses which is not acceptable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought laws that will make farmers as labourers in their own fields. The government had failed to respond to the demands by farmers though they are on protest for the past 10 months,” said Mr. Veeraiah, State vice-president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy held protest in the district headquarters demanding that the government reduce the prices of petroleum products and repeal farm laws. They raised slogans against the Union Government.