Bhainsa witnesses communal clash again

At least four injured; curfew likely to be imposed

At least four persons were injured in alleged clashes between two groups in Bhainsa, a town in Telangana’s Nirmal district, on Sunday evening.

The violence took place at Zulfiqar Galli in the town at around 8.45 p.m. and instances of arson were also reported, where three houses and at least four two-wheelers were burnt by unidentified miscreants, apart from damaging paan shops and other small establishments, confirmed district’s in-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier.

Additional police forces were deployed in the town to control the situation. “As of now the situation is under control,” Mr. Warrier told The Hindu. He said that tension began after a heated argument took place between a biker and people from another community, which led to the clashes in an already communally sensitive town. People from two groups hurled stones at each other.

“There is no loss of life,” Mr. Warrier, who rushed to Bhainsa town, said. Top police officials said that curfew under Section 144 of Cr.PC will be imposed in the town.

Last year, two communal clashes — one in January and another in May — took place in the town, in which more than 30 people were injured and several houses and vehicles set on fire.