Bhadradri thermal project work from today

Work on the 1,080 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is all set to resume from Friday with Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) authorities asking the implementing agency, BHEL, to do so after getting the final clearance on Thursday.

Officials sources in TS-Genco told The Hindu that Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has forwarded the Environmental Clearance given by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on March 15 along with its No Objection Certificate (NoC) for resuming the work on the first thermal project taken up by the Telangana Government.

The MoEF has directed the project proponent to submit six monthly reports on the status of implementation with regard to the stipulated environmental safeguards and also upload the compliance reports on its website.

Sub-critical technology

Work on the 270x4 MW thermal project was suspended in January last year following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which, in response to a petition filed by a non-governmental organisation alleging environmental violations, raised questions over the impact of the project on the environment as it is based on the sub-critical technology. Use of sub-critical technology in thermal power projects in the country has been permitted only up to the end of 12th Five Year Plan (2016-17) to comply with the international norms.

However, the Centre has given exemption to several ongoing projects with the sub-critical technology since their implementation is under progress but not completed so far.

“As many as 36 thermal power projects using sub-critical technology are under implementation across the country, including the 600 MW new unit of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Station (RTPS) in Andhra Pradesh,” the sources said adding that even the 600 MW unit of Kakatiya TPS at Bhupalapally in 2016 is also based on the sub-critical technology.

‘NGT hurdle’

It has been a long haul for TS-Genco to get the final clearance as it had to get the exemption from the Ministry of Power first before moving the MoEF against for getting the EC.

“But for the NGT hurdle created by some vested interests, the Bhadradri project would have been completed well within the 12th FYP ending March 31,” the sources said with the hope “to commission at least two units of the project by the end of 2018.”

Over ₹1,020 crore has been spent so far on the project which is estimated to cost over ₹7,300 crore.